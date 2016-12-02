BRIEF-Costa Group announces agreement for acquisition of Avocado Ridge

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Costa Group Holdings Ltd
* acquisition of Avocado Ridge
* signed an agreement for acquisition of Avocado Ridge orchards and packing operations from carney family.
* acquisition price has not been disclosed
* transaction is expected to be earnings per share accretive from first full financial year.
* Acquisition is expected be completed in January 2017
* "Carney family will remain with business to perform key management and operational roles"