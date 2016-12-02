FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Costa Group announces agreement for acquisition of Avocado Ridge
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 2, 2016 / 4:01 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Costa Group announces agreement for acquisition of Avocado Ridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Costa Group Holdings Ltd

* acquisition of Avocado Ridge

* signed an agreement for acquisition of Avocado Ridge orchards and packing operations from carney family.

* acquisition price has not been disclosed

* transaction is expected to be earnings per share accretive from first full financial year.

* Acquisition is expected be completed in January 2017

* "Carney family will remain with business to perform key management and operational roles" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
