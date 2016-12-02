FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Group sells Italian subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG :

* Sells Italian subsidiaries

* To sell majority interest of 99.7 percent in its subsidiary UNIQA Assicurazioni Spa to italian mutual insurance company Società Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni

* Purchase price is 295 million euros ($314.29 million) before transaction costs

* Uniqa still expects earnings before taxes for fiscal year 2016 to be up to 50 percent lower than very good earnings for 2015

* Is also keeping to its intention to continuously increase dividends per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9386 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

