BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Group sells Italian subsidiaries

Dec 2 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG :

* Sells Italian subsidiaries

* To sell majority interest of 99.7 percent in its subsidiary UNIQA Assicurazioni Spa to italian mutual insurance company Società Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni

* Purchase price is 295 million euros ($314.29 million) before transaction costs

* Uniqa still expects earnings before taxes for fiscal year 2016 to be up to 50 percent lower than very good earnings for 2015

* Is also keeping to its intention to continuously increase dividends per share