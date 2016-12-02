FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrolux says to divest Eureka brand to Midea Group
December 2, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Electrolux says to divest Eureka brand to Midea Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Electrolux to divest Eureka brand, focus on strongest U.S. small appliances categories

* Electrolux has agreed to divest its North American vacuum cleaner brand Eureka to Midea Group Co.

* Says sales of products under eureka brand amounted to approximately USD 60 million over past 12 months

* Says transaction is not expected to result in any material net one-off effects on group income statement

* Says transaction is expected to close before year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

