FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-IVE Group to acquire Melbourne based Catalogue Printers Franklin Web and Aiw Printing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
December 4, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-IVE Group to acquire Melbourne based Catalogue Printers Franklin Web and Aiw Printing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ive Group Ltd

* Acquisitions- Franklin Web, Aiw Printing and capital raising

* To acquire Melbourne based Catalogue Printers Franklin Web and Aiw Printing for $116.0 million

* Targeting net synergies from acquisitions of approximately $11.5 million per annum

* Acquisitions are expected to be EPS accretive

* Acquisitions will result in a pro forma net debt / pro forma FY16 EBITDA of approximately 1.8x at completion

* Raising combination of debt and equity to fully fund combined purchase price of $116.0 million, associated transaction fees for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.