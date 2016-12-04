BRIEF-IVE Group to acquire Melbourne based Catalogue Printers Franklin Web and Aiw Printing

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ive Group Ltd

* Acquisitions- Franklin Web, Aiw Printing and capital raising

* To acquire Melbourne based Catalogue Printers Franklin Web and Aiw Printing for $116.0 million

* Targeting net synergies from acquisitions of approximately $11.5 million per annum

* Acquisitions are expected to be EPS accretive

* Acquisitions will result in a pro forma net debt / pro forma FY16 EBITDA of approximately 1.8x at completion

* Raising combination of debt and equity to fully fund combined purchase price of $116.0 million, associated transaction fees for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: