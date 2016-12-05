FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cambian to sell its adult services business for 377 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cambian Group Plc

* Proposed disposal of the adult services business

* Proposed disposal of adult services business for cash consideration of 377 million stg

* Agreed to dispose of its adult services business to Cygnet Health Care Limited

* Majority of disposal consideration will be used to repay company's existing indebtedness in full.

* Also intends to announce a return of capital of 40 million stg to Cambian's shareholders following completion in H1 2017

* Completion of transaction is expected by end of december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

