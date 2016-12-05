Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 5
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Dec 5 Cambian Group Plc
* Proposed disposal of the adult services business
* Proposed disposal of adult services business for cash consideration of 377 million stg
* Agreed to dispose of its adult services business to Cygnet Health Care Limited
* Majority of disposal consideration will be used to repay company's existing indebtedness in full.
* Also intends to announce a return of capital of 40 million stg to Cambian's shareholders following completion in H1 2017
* Completion of transaction is expected by end of december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* November China vehicle sales total 371,740 units, +7 percent y/y, versus +5.7 percent in October
* In uncertain times, Abe govt seen as stable and predictable