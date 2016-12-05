BRIEF-Vitec buys Norwegian software company Plania

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vitec Software Group AB (publ) :

* Acquires 100 pct of shares in Norwegian software company Plania AS

* Consolidation is from Dec. 5

* Acquisition is expected to directly result in increase in earnings per share

* Payment is in cash at closing

* Plania is expected to report sales of 28.5 million Norwegian crowns ($3.39 million) for FY 2016, with about 48 pct recurring revenue and EBITDA of 6.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4151 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)