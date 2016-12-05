FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
BRIEF-KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn to offer 2.30 euros per Constantin Medien share
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
December 5, 2016 / 4:40 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn to offer 2.30 euros per Constantin Medien share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* Statement of KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn dated Dec. regarding the conditions for a future takeover bid

* Was informed that to prevent Constantin Medien and Highlight Communications from further damage caused by shareholder disputes, KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn ntend to submit takeover bids to all shareholders

* KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn intend to submit takeover bids to all shareholders of Constantin Medien AG at a price per share of 2.30 euros

* KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn to submit takeover bids to shareholders of Highlight Communications at price of 6.00 euros per share, except for Highlight Communications-shares of Constantin Medien and Highlight Communications's own shares

* Shares in Constantin Medien AG up 19.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.