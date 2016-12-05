FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Highlight Communications says unclear whether Hahn's offer is serious
December 5, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Highlight Communications says unclear whether Hahn's offer is serious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Highlight Communications AG

* Statement of the board of directors of Highlight Communications AG on the takeover bid by Dr. Dieter Hahn from December 5, 2016

* Says Dieter Hahn informed it today that he and KF15 GmbH and DHV GmbH would consider making an offer of 6 eur per share

* Says Dieter Hahn demonstrably did not submit such a bid satisfying legal requirements today

* Says it is not clear that he can furnish proof of funds, nor is his "bid" based on serious conditions

* Says its board of directors leaves it to shareholders to judge seriousness of this approach Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

