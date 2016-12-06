FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ashtead Group hikes annual results forecast
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 6, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ashtead Group hikes annual results forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc

* First half underlying pre-tax profit 2 of 426 million stg, up 9 percent at constant exchange rates

* H1 group rental revenue up 13 pecent

* Interim dividend raised 19 percent to 4.75p per share (2015: 4.0p)

* In six months, reported results were positively impacted by weaker sterling (53 million stg) but this was partially offset by impact of lower gains on fleet disposals

* Group revenue increased 22 percent to 1,552 million stg in first half (2015: 1,267 million stg)

* Level of capital expenditure is towards upper end of our expectations at this stage of year for 2016/17.

* Unaudited results for half year and Q2 ended 31 October 2016

* Both divisions continue to perform at upper end of expectations

* Expect full year results to be ahead of our expectations and board continues to look to medium term with confidence

* Revised our capital expenditure guidance for full year to 1-1.2 billion stg at current exchange rates

* Interim dividend 4.75 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.