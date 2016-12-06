BRIEF-Ashtead Group hikes annual results forecast

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc

* First half underlying pre-tax profit 2 of 426 million stg, up 9 percent at constant exchange rates

* H1 group rental revenue up 13 pecent

* Interim dividend raised 19 percent to 4.75p per share (2015: 4.0p)

* In six months, reported results were positively impacted by weaker sterling (53 million stg) but this was partially offset by impact of lower gains on fleet disposals

* Group revenue increased 22 percent to 1,552 million stg in first half (2015: 1,267 million stg)

* Level of capital expenditure is towards upper end of our expectations at this stage of year for 2016/17.

* Unaudited results for half year and Q2 ended 31 October 2016

* Both divisions continue to perform at upper end of expectations

* Expect full year results to be ahead of our expectations and board continues to look to medium term with confidence

* Revised our capital expenditure guidance for full year to 1-1.2 billion stg at current exchange rates

* Interim dividend 4.75 penceper share