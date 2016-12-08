BRIEF-Over The Wire Holdings Ltd enters into agreement to acquire Telarus Pty Ltd

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Over The Wire Holdings Ltd

* Over the wire holdings ltd - deal for consideration of $7.615 million

* "acquisition is expected to offer attractive ebitda and eps accretion to over wire on a full year basis."

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire all of shares in telarus pty ltd (telarus)

* Over the wire holdings ltd - "significant synergies are expected to be realised post integration"

* Over the wire holdings ltd - over the wire to acquire telarus-otw.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: