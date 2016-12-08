FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Over The Wire Holdings Ltd enters into agreement to acquire Telarus Pty Ltd
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 8, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Over The Wire Holdings Ltd enters into agreement to acquire Telarus Pty Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Over The Wire Holdings Ltd

* Over the wire holdings ltd - deal for consideration of $7.615 million

* "acquisition is expected to offer attractive ebitda and eps accretion to over wire on a full year basis."

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire all of shares in telarus pty ltd (telarus)

* Over the wire holdings ltd - "significant synergies are expected to be realised post integration"

* Over the wire holdings ltd - over the wire to acquire telarus-otw.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.