9 months ago
BRIEF-Doro revises 2016 outlook, CEO to leave
#Communications Equipment
December 8, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Doro revises 2016 outlook, CEO to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Doro AB :

* Jérôme Arnaud will leave Doro but continue as CEO until already-initiated recruitment process is completed

* Non-recurring restructuring costs of circa 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.3 million) will be booked in Q4 for planned CEO change

* Sees EBIT, including non-recurring restructuring costs for FY 2016, to be in range of 40 million to 50 million swedish crowns, revising previous forecast of EBIT somewhat below outcome for 2015

* Has initiated CEO recruitment process and expects completion latest in early 2017

* Sales for 2016 are still expected to be above 2015 and current order intake is strong Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0672 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

