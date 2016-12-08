FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ericsson says staff cuts ahead of plan, raises 2016 cost estimate
#Communications Equipment
December 8, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ericsson says staff cuts ahead of plan, raises 2016 cost estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Update on cost and efficiency program

* Says intended reductions in Sweden announced on Oct 4, 2016 are progressing ahead of plan

* Ericsson says total company restructuring cost for 2016 estimated to SEK 5.5-6.5 bln, compared to previous estimate of SEK 4-5 bln, due to faster implementation of cost and efficiency program in Sweden

* Ericsson says restructuring costs for 2017 are expected to somewhat decrease, but will be communicated in conjunction with Ericsson Q4 result in January 2017

* Says voluntary program finalized - no further forced workforce reduction currently planned in Sweden

* Says voluntary program in sweden has been successfully completed and 1,600 employees will leave Ericsson through program on December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

