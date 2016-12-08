BRIEF-_wige media sells _wige BROADCAST and _wige SOLUTIONS, gives 2016 outlook

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wige Media AG :

* Builds up new sporttotal.tv business, along with its international project business, and sells _wige broadcast and _wige solutions

* Purchase price for sold operations amounts to 4 million euros ($4.32 million) in total, 3.5 million euros of which for _wige solutions GmbH and 0.5 million euros for _wige broadcast GmbH

* In addition, _wige media is likely to raise hidden reserves by 0.8 million euros in context of restructuring

* Since only parts of order concerning technical equipment for racing track infrastructure projects in Kuwait can be taken into account in 2016, revenues are likely to amount to 63 million euros and EBT to -6.5 million euros

* Consistently positive earnings with steady growth are anticipated from 2017 onward