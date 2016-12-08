FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-_wige media sells _wige BROADCAST and _wige SOLUTIONS, gives 2016 outlook
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
December 8, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-_wige media sells _wige BROADCAST and _wige SOLUTIONS, gives 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wige Media AG :

* Builds up new sporttotal.tv business, along with its international project business, and sells _wige broadcast and _wige solutions

* Purchase price for sold operations amounts to 4 million euros ($4.32 million) in total, 3.5 million euros of which for _wige solutions GmbH and 0.5 million euros for _wige broadcast GmbH

* In addition, _wige media is likely to raise hidden reserves by 0.8 million euros in context of restructuring

* Since only parts of order concerning technical equipment for racing track infrastructure projects in Kuwait can be taken into account in 2016, revenues are likely to amount to 63 million euros and EBT to -6.5 million euros

* Consistently positive earnings with steady growth are anticipated from 2017 onward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.