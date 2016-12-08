FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Serco sees reduced liabilities over UK asylum contract
December 8, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Serco sees reduced liabilities over UK asylum contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc

* Extension of compass contract

* This charge included expectation that contracts would be extended, and this assumption has now proved correct

* Will in next few weeks be carrying out a re- estimation of future losses based on latest information

* Serco - based on initial estimates, likely that this will result in a reduction in OCP on compass contracts, although they will continue to be heavily loss-making

* At time of our 2014 contract & balance sheet review, Serco took an onerous contract provision against compass contracts of 112 mln stg

* In 2015 and first half of 2016, utilisation of OCP was broadly in line with our original expectations

* At this early stage, we estimate that net reduction in future liabilities will be around 20 mln stg

* Serco group plc - extension of Compass contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

