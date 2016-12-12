FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sectra Q2 operating profit rises
December 12, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sectra Q2 operating profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sectra AB

* Sectra's six-month interim report 2016/2017: increased earnings, strong cash flow and expanded future focus

* Q2 operating profit rose 44.5% to SEK 46.4 million (32.1), corresponding to an operating margin of 16.8% (12.1).

* Q2 order bookings increased 45.9% to SEK 299.6 million (205.3).

* Q2 net sales totaled SEK 275.4 million (264.7), up 4.0%. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales increased 4.6%.

* Q2 renegotiation of a multiyear customer contract had a nonrecurring negative effect of SEK 78.9 million on group's order stock and resulted in a retroactive adjustment to order bookings for 2014/2015

* Q2 renegotiation will have only a marginal impact on future operating profit

* Says although order bookings for quarter showed an adequate improvement, we will not be entirely satisfied until our annual growth rate increases further Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

