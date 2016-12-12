FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-secunet Security Networks raises 2016 forecast
December 12, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-secunet Security Networks raises 2016 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG :

* Anticipates 2016 revenue of around 114 million euros ($120.94 million) and earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of around 13 million euros (2015 financial year: revenue 91.1 million euros, EBIT 8.6 million euros

* Has raised its forecast for 2016 financial year

* Income from hardware and licences actually anticipated for year 2017 is now leading to a considerable increase in EBIT expectations to about 13 million euros

* Further improvement in the outlook for the 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

