8 months ago
BRIEF-Orion and University of Wisconsin-Madison to start collaboration
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 6:07 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Orion and University of Wisconsin-Madison to start collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj :

* Orion and University of Wisconsin-Madison to start strategic collaboration

* Target proteins identified and initially validated at UW-Madison will be provided to Orion as first step in establishing research and development collaboration

* Parties to cover their own costs throughout collaboration

* All future income related to individual joint projects of collaboration parties shall be shared between parties in proportion to their respective share of development investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

