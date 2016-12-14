FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Catena Media acquires regulated affiliate assets in US
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 6:37 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Catena Media acquires regulated affiliate assets in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc :

* Buys websites and other affiliate related assets from three US founders.

* Total upfront purchase price amounts to $15 million, whereof 25 percent will be settled with 440,669 new Catena Media shares

* Additional earn-out payments can amount to maximum of $45 million, and are based on revenue performance during next three years

* Acquired assets' current revenue run rate is around 1 million euros ($1.06 million) per quarter, with an operating margin of around 75 percent

* Following acquisition, adds 3 new verticals to its business - in addition to poker, co is also acquiring websites targeting esports and daily fantasy sports Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

