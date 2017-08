Dec 14 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Says invests EUR 32 million, about SEK 300 million, in phase I of Mill Park, an office complex in Budapest, Hungary

* Says about 45 percent of phase I is currently pre-leased

* Says construction work has already started and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)