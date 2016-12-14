BRIEF-Loxam SAS says reached agreement to acquire Lavendon Group

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Loxam SAS

* Offer for Lavendon Group Plc

* Boards of directors of Lavendon and Loxam are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended all cash offer

* Lavendon shareholders will receive 220 pence in cash for each Lavendon share, valuing entire issued share capital of Lavendon at c.374.0 million stg

* Received undertakings from lavendon directors on their holdings being about 0.55 percent of issued share capital of Lavendon as at 13 December