BRIEF-Non-food one of ICA Gruppen's strategic priorities 2017

Dec 14 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen AB :

* ICA Gruppen's strategic priorities 2017 include:

* Strengthened customer offerings for non-food, Hemtex and ICA Bank

* Building a leading omni-channel offering across businesses and platforms

* Strengthen store network and concepts with focus on urban areas, convenience and health (new)

* Further strengthen our position in the Baltics

* ICA Gruppen holds a capital markets day on Dec. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)