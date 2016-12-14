FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Non-food one of ICA Gruppen's strategic priorities 2017
December 14, 2016 / 8:13 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Non-food one of ICA Gruppen's strategic priorities 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen AB :

* ICA Gruppen's strategic priorities 2017 include:

* Strengthened customer offerings for non-food, Hemtex and ICA Bank

* Building a leading omni-channel offering across businesses and platforms

* Strengthen store network and concepts with focus on urban areas, convenience and health (new)

* Further strengthen our position in the Baltics

* ICA Gruppen holds a capital markets day on Dec. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

