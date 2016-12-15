FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-TK Development sells 57 apartments at Østre Havn, Aalborg
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 6:13 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-TK Development sells 57 apartments at Østre Havn, Aalborg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S :

* Said on Wednesday is now initiating a residential project comprising 57 apartments for rental at Østre Havn, Aalborg

* Said conditionally sold the entire project

* Construction is expected to start at the beginning of 2017, with completion and handover to the buyer scheduled for 1 April 2018

* Co's profit share of the project represents 70 pct

* Said the start-up and sale of this project will not impact the previously announced results estimate for 2016/17 financial year, but will impact the Group's earnings for 2018/19 financial year. Source text: bit.ly/2hw2cQF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.