BRIEF-TK Development sells 57 apartments at Østre Havn, Aalborg

Dec 15 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S :

* Said on Wednesday is now initiating a residential project comprising 57 apartments for rental at Østre Havn, Aalborg

* Said conditionally sold the entire project

* Construction is expected to start at the beginning of 2017, with completion and handover to the buyer scheduled for 1 April 2018

* Co's profit share of the project represents 70 pct

* Said the start-up and sale of this project will not impact the previously announced results estimate for 2016/17 financial year, but will impact the Group's earnings for 2018/19 financial year. Source text: bit.ly/2hw2cQF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)