8 months ago
BRIEF-Starbreeze acquires Indian company Dhruva Interactive
December 16, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze acquires Indian company Dhruva Interactive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Acquires Indian art production company Dhruva Interactive for $8.5 million

* Dhruva will continue to operate under its own brand

* Deal contains an earn-out agreement of no more than $0.8 million over next four years

* To pay $7.0 million (about 68.5 million Swedish crowns) in cash and $1.5 million in newly issued starbreeze B-shares

* Deal is expected to close at end of Q1 2017, subject to approval processes for foreign investors in India Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
