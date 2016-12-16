FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Skanska delays expected closure of Poland highway sale to Q1
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Skanska delays expected closure of Poland highway sale to Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* As announced earlier, Skanska has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for its investment in the A1 motorway in Poland

* The transaction is now expected to be recorded by Skanska Infrastructure Development in the first quarter of 2017 instead of previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2016

* The reason is that one of the partners, NDI Autostrada, has exercised its right of first refusal and therefore the permit process has shifted somewhat in time

* The terms of the deal are otherwise unchanged

* The divestment to NDI Autostrada is conditional on approval from the Polish Competition Authority

* Skanska will announce the final amount and confirm the expected closing of the divestment in connection to the completion and payment of the transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.