BRIEF-Stillfront acquires Dubai-based Babil Games

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group AB (publ) :

* Announces its acquisition of 100 pct of shares in Dubai-based Babil Games Llc

* Completion of acquisition is expected to occur around year end 2016

* Babil will be consolidated in Stillfront's financial reporting from Dec. 2016.

* Will pay an earn-out consideration in aggregate maximum total amount of $12,500,000 payable 50 per cent in cash and 50 per cent in newly issued shares in Stillfront Source text for Eikon:

