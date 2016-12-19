FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-SCA to acquire Germany's BSN medical for EUR 2.7 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 19, 2016 / 6:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-SCA to acquire Germany's BSN medical for EUR 2.7 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa SCA

* SCA to acquire BSN medical, a leading medical solutions company, for eur 2,740m* on a debt- and cash-free basis, based on an estimated net debt as per December 31, 2016, of EUR 1,340m

* Says closing is expected to take place during q2 2017

* Says on a pro forma basis, giving effect to acquisition, sca's net sales for full year 2015 would have increased from sek 115.3bn to sek 123.4bn

* Says pro forma adjusted ebitda** for full year 2015 would have increased from sek 19.0bn to sek 20.9bn

* Says BSN medical reported net sales for year 2015 amounted to eur 861m (sek 8,050m) and adjusted ebitda** of eur 201m (sek 1,879m)

* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive to sca's earnings per share from year one

* Says BSN medical has high cash conversion and an asset light business model

* Says transaction costs amount to approximately eur 25m of which approximately eur 15m will be recognized as an item affecting comparability during Q4 2016

* Says in relation to acquisition, sca expects to realize annual synergies of at least eur 30m with full effect three years after closing

* Says acquisition will be fully debt funded and sca has committed credit facilities in place

* Says intangibles related to the acquisition is expected to amount to approximately EUR 2.7bn

* BSN medical has approximately 6,000 employees

* completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.