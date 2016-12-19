FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Hemfosa buys properties in Finland and Sweden for about SEK 255 mln
December 19, 2016 / 6:44 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Hemfosa buys properties in Finland and Sweden for about SEK 255 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hemfosa :

* Hemfosa acquires community service properties in Finland and Sweden for total value of about 255 million Swedish crowns ($27.27 million)

* Company will acquire three properties in Sweden at an underlying property value of 98 million crowns

* Property is currently being completely refurbished and is expected to be ready on Jan. 1, 2017

* Seller is Turku Technology Properties Ltd

* Lease extends for about 17 years and annual rental income is about 12 million crowns

* Buys community service property in Turku at an underlying property value of about 158 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3493 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
