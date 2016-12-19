BRIEF-Hemfosa buys properties in Finland and Sweden for about SEK 255 mln

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hemfosa :

* Hemfosa acquires community service properties in Finland and Sweden for total value of about 255 million Swedish crowns ($27.27 million)

* Company will acquire three properties in Sweden at an underlying property value of 98 million crowns

* Property is currently being completely refurbished and is expected to be ready on Jan. 1, 2017

* Seller is Turku Technology Properties Ltd

* Lease extends for about 17 years and annual rental income is about 12 million crowns

* Buys community service property in Turku at an underlying property value of about 158 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3493 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)