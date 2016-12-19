FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caledonia Investments to sell Park Holidays UK stake
December 19, 2016 / 7:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Caledonia Investments to sell Park Holidays UK stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Caledonia Investments Plc

* Tiger Bidco limited, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Caledonia will receive 197 mln stg in cash, net of fees, for sale of its 81.5 pct fully diluted equity stake

* It has agreed terms for sale of Park Holidays UK to Tiger Bidco Limited for a headline enterprise value of 362 mln stg

* Net proceeds will be held on deposit for future investment

* Completion of transaction is conditional on approval of financial conduct authority which could take up to three months

* Disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
