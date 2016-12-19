BRIEF-Caledonia Investments to sell Park Holidays UK stake

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Caledonia Investments Plc
* Tiger Bidco limited, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* Caledonia will receive 197 mln stg in cash, net of fees, for sale of its 81.5 pct fully diluted equity stake
* It has agreed terms for sale of Park Holidays UK to Tiger Bidco Limited for a headline enterprise value of 362 mln stg
* Net proceeds will be held on deposit for future investment
* Completion of transaction is conditional on approval of financial conduct authority which could take up to three months
* Disposal