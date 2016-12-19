FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-GIG signs two new iGC contracts, obtains licence on Malta
#IT Services & Consulting
December 19, 2016 / 7:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-GIG signs two new iGC contracts, obtains licence on Malta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Subsidiary iGamingCloud has signed two new agreements for provision of its platform services.

* Two recurring revenue share based agreements has a minimum annualized contract value of 600,000 euros ($630,000)

* Obtains class 4 remote gaming license on Malta

* First operator to be launched on BettingCloud license is German facing operator Wetten.com

* Wetten is looking to soft launch this week with a full commercial launch expected early Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9556 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
