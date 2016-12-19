BRIEF-Sectra wins Swedish healthcare order

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sectra Ab

* Swedish healthcare provider invests in Sectra's digital pathology solution

* Says Swedish regional healthcare provider Vasterbotten County Council will digitize the storage, viewing, and sharing of its pathology images

* Says pathologists in a nearby region, Jamtland Harjedalen, will also use the solution.

* Says Vasterbotten County Council has a total of approximately 250,000 residents, and together with Jamtland Harjedalen, performs 35,000 pathology examinations and 34,000 cytology examinations annually