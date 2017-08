Dec 19 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* Launches Caribbean renewables platform and acquires stake in a solar PV project in Jamaica

* MPC Capital has structured and will be a co-investor in a joint investment vehicle which will hold just under 50 percent in project company

* Investment volume of $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)