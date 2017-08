Dec 20 (Reuters) - Capitol Health Ltd :

* Notes Federal Government announcement says bulk-billing incentive program for diagnostic imaging would be deferred until 1 July 2017

* Notes announcement by Federal Government as part of it mid-year economic and fiscal outlook

* Forecast immediate impact on company will be an increase in revenue expectations for second half of FY17

* Response to government mid-year economic and fiscal outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: