U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Hotel Property Investments Ltd
* Expected distribution, refinancing and property revaluation
* Total expected distribution for half year of 22.2 cents
* Has refinanced its outstanding loan facilities, entering into new 3 and 5 year loans with Commonwealth Bank And Westpac
* Aggregate limit of facilities is $285 million, with $247.3 million drawn or committed at 21 december 2016
* Expected distribution of 9.7 cents per stapled security from trading operations for half year ending 31 december 2016
* Board amended its valuation policy, it will obtain independent valuations for at least 50% of properties each year
* Commissioned independent valuations for property portfolio; total valuation at $644.8 million, an increase of $56.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: