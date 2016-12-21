Dec 21 Hotel Property Investments Ltd

* Expected distribution, refinancing and property revaluation

* Total expected distribution for half year of 22.2 cents

* Has refinanced its outstanding loan facilities, entering into new 3 and 5 year loans with Commonwealth Bank And Westpac

* Aggregate limit of facilities is $285 million, with $247.3 million drawn or committed at 21 december 2016

* Expected distribution of 9.7 cents per stapled security from trading operations for half year ending 31 december 2016

* Board amended its valuation policy, it will obtain independent valuations for at least 50% of properties each year

* Commissioned independent valuations for property portfolio; total valuation at $644.8 million, an increase of $56.5 million