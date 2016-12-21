FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centuria Metropolitan Reit No 2 to sell property to Cochlear Ltd
December 21, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Centuria Metropolitan Reit No 2 to sell property to Cochlear Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Centuria Metropolitan Reit No 2 -

* CMA announces sale of Mars Road, Lane Cove

* CMA has entered into an unconditional contract for sale of 14 Mars Road, Lane Cove, to incumbent tenant, Cochlear Limited

* Contract for sale of 14 mars road, lane cove, to Cochlear Limited for $26.0 million

* Cma intends to use proceeds from sale to reduce debt pending identification of a suitable reinvestment opportunity

* Disposal does not materially impact cma's fy17 earnings; guidance is reaffirmed within range of 18.7 to 19.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

