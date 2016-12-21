BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 21 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
* Telstra selects Ericsson's small cell solutions
* Says have partnered to deploy indoor and outdoor small cells in the Telstra's 4G LTE network, including the Ericsson Radio Dot System and Pico Cell RBS 6402 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.