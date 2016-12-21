BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Hoist Finance Ab (Publ) :
* Has acquired a portfolio in Italy comprising non-performing unsecured consumer loans from an Italian consumer bank
* Portfolio consists of about 51,000 claims with a nominal value of 350 million euros ($364.49 million)
* Parties have agreed to not disclose purchase price, but according to Hoist Finance's internal guidelines, investments exceeding 50 million euros are communicated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9602 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg