Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Cenit AG :
* Intends to acquire the French software implementation specialist Keonys
* Will finance expected acquisition price of approximately 6 million euros ($6.25 million) from existing liquid assets
* In 2016, Keonys is expected to generate sales of around 56 million euros; company employs circa 160 members of staff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9604 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.