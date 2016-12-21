BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Buwog AG :
* Forecast for recurring FFO for 2016/17 financial year unchanged at a minimum of 108 million euros ($112.38 million)
* Generated an EBITDA of eur 86.4 million in first half of 2016/17 financial year
* H1 significant increase of recurring FFO by 18.6 pct to 57.6 million euros
* Reduction of average interest rate to 1.91 pct - further decrease expected to approx. 1.77 pct by end of Q3 of 2016/17 financial year
* Epra net asset value per share improves by 6.3 pct to 21.45 euros since April 30, 2016
* Like-For-Like growth in rents came to 4.4 pct in first half year; vacancy rate remained low at a total of 3.5 pct
* H1 net profit 146.2 million euros, down 17.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9610 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg