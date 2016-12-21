FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capio to buy 70 pct of Danish hospital group CFR Hospitaler
December 21, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Capio to buy 70 pct of Danish hospital group CFR Hospitaler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Capio AB (Publ)

* Has signed an agreement to initially acquire 70% of the shares in CFR Hospitaler A/S

* Says CFR Group comprises four specialized hospitals and four radiology units with estimated net sales in 2016 of MDKK 280

* Says acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in Capio Group from January 2017

* Says CFR is expected to have a positive impact on Capio's earnings during 2017.

* Capio to acquire the Danish hospital group CFR Hospitaler

* Says enterprise value is MDKK 199 for 70% of CFR and capio has option to acquire remaining 30% of shares after two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

