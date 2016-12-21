FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Nokian Tyres names Russia exec Pantioukhov as interim CEO
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 21, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nokian Tyres names Russia exec Pantioukhov as interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres Plc

* says the Board of Directors of Nokian Tyres Plc has appointed MBA Andrei Pantioukhov, 44, as the interim President and CEO starting 1 January 2017

* Pantioukhov currently serves as the company's general manager of Russian operations, and he will continue also in this role

* Current CEO Ari Lehtoranta is stepping down to take the helm at smaller Finnish company Caverion in a move which has raised concerns among investors over the tyre maker's future. Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.