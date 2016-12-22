Dec 22 Mologen AG :

* Said on Wednesday: public rights offering of a convertible bond with purchase guarantee by major shareholder amounting to 60 percent

* Bonds are to be offered to existing shareholders by way of a prospectus-exempt public rights offering

* Global Derivative Trading GmbH ("GDT"), the major shareholder of MOLOGEN AG, made a binding commitment to the company to purchase at least 299,999 partial bonds in total - representing around 60 percent of the convertible bond 2017/2025

* Issue volume: 4.99 million euros ($5.21 million), maturity of 8 years

* Conversion price set at 1.60 euro; coupon of 6 percent p.a.

* Expected subscription period: Dec. 28, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017