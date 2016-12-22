BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Mologen AG :
* Said on Wednesday: public rights offering of a convertible bond with purchase guarantee by major shareholder amounting to 60 percent
* Bonds are to be offered to existing shareholders by way of a prospectus-exempt public rights offering
* Global Derivative Trading GmbH ("GDT"), the major shareholder of MOLOGEN AG, made a binding commitment to the company to purchase at least 299,999 partial bonds in total - representing around 60 percent of the convertible bond 2017/2025
* Issue volume: 4.99 million euros ($5.21 million), maturity of 8 years
* Conversion price set at 1.60 euro; coupon of 6 percent p.a.
* Expected subscription period: Dec. 28, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9583 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its medications, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases