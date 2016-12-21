Norway aims to allow testing of self-driving cars in 2017
OSLO, Dec 22 The Norwegian government aims to pass a law in the spring of next year to allow testing of self-driving vehicles on Norwegian roads, it said on Thursday.
Dec 22 Bidenergy Ltd
* Enters agreement to provide invoice review and reporting services for supply of natural gas to new south wales (nsw) government
* Bid secures first government contract with nsw procurement-bid.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, Dec 22 The Norwegian government aims to pass a law in the spring of next year to allow testing of self-driving vehicles on Norwegian roads, it said on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) The acquisition of 49% of data centre owner Global Switch Holdings Limited by a consortium of Chinese companies and institutional investors will have no effect on the company's rating (BBB+, Stable), Fitch Ratings says. The consortium's investment vehicle, Elegant Jubilee Limited, will acquire the stake from Aldersgate Investments Limited for a cash consideration of GBP2.4bn. Elegant Jubilee and Aldersg
* Says gets four new orders at total value of 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($305,587)