Dec 22 1st Group Ltd :

* 1St Group Ltd - 1st signs largest subscription deal to date-1ST.AX

* Secured a purchase order for a business partnership agreement with Alphapharm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mylan N.V.

* Under initial phase of partnership group will roll out 1stavailable and gobookings' services to a chain with 320 pharmacies and 90 retail stores