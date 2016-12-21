BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 1st Group Ltd :
* 1St Group Ltd - 1st signs largest subscription deal to date-1ST.AX
* Secured a purchase order for a business partnership agreement with Alphapharm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mylan N.V.
* Under initial phase of partnership group will roll out 1stavailable and gobookings' services to a chain with 320 pharmacies and 90 retail stores
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications