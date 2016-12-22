BRIEF-Alba says over 40 percent of Clinica Baviera shareholding entered sale talks
* Says shareholders that add to over 40 percent of Clinica Baviera shareholding entered talks for the sale of shares package
Dec 22 Biocartis Group NV :
* Biocartis submits 510(k) file with United States FDA for Idylla platform
* Submission was done in parallel with 510(k) submission by Biocartis' strategic partner Janssen Diagnostics panel test Source text for Eikon:
* Says initial public offering of 104.4 million common shares with par value of T$10 per share
BEIJING, Dec 27 China's Xinjiang region has culled more than 55,000 chickens and other poultry following an outbreak of a highly virulent bird flu that has infected 16,000 birds, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.