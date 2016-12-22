Dec 22 BW Offshore :
* BW Offshore has in partnership with the BW Group entered
into agreement to acquire 66.67 pct of the Dussafu production
sharing contract offshore Gabon
* Subject to closing of this first transaction, the
partnership has secured a right to acquire a further 25 pct of
the Dussafu license
* BW Offshore has formed a joint venture company with BW
Group, known as BW Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("BWEH"), for the
purpose of pursuing oil and gas interests
* The JV is owned 66.67 pct by BW Offshore and 33.33 pct
by Maple Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BW Group
Limited
* The seller is Harvest Energia B.V, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Harvest Natural Resource, Inc.
* A wholly-owned subsidiary of BWEH, known as BW Energy
Gabon Pte. Ltd. ("BWEG"), has entered into a sale and
purchase agreement with Harvest Energia B.V
* Harvest Energia B.V. owns a 66.667 pct interest in the
Dussafu production sharing contract with an area covering
210,000 acres located offshore Gabon
* The acquisition price is USD 32 million in cash, subject
to certain adjustments
* Closing of the transaction is subject to fulfilment or
waiver of conditions, including among others, approval by
the stockholders of Harvest Natural Resource, Inc. and
approval from the government of Gabon
* The remaining 33.333 pct interest in the Dussafu block
is owned by Pan-Petroleum Gabon B.V. ("PPGBV"), a subsidiary of
the OSE-listed Panoro Energy ASA
* The BW Offshore JV has also entered into a memorandum of
understanding with PPGBV relating to the proposed acquisition
of a further 25 pct interest in the Dussafu block for USD 12
million in cash subject to the closing of the Harvest
transaction
* BWEH plans to finance the acquisitions from Harvest
Energia B.V and PPGBV
* through use of internal funds. In addition to the
acquisition price payable for
* the interests, the field development is estimated to
cost a total of USD 150
* million until first oil
* It is estimated that closing will take place in Q1 2017
