Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 22 Altice Nv :
* Altice nv: Altice announces agreement to sell its Belgium and Luxembourg business
* Enters into an agreement to sell its Belgium and Luxembourg business, Coditel Brabant sprl, to Telenet Group BVBA, a direct subsidiary of Telenet Group Holding Nv
* Transaction values business at an enterprise value of 400 million euros ($417.56 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9579 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication