BRIEF-Logan Property enters deal to issue US$200 mln 5.75% senior notes
* On 22 dec, co and unit guarantors entered purchase agreement With Deutsche Bank, Huarong Financial, Hsbc, Guotai Junan, Sc Lowy And Ubs
Dec 22 Gdi Property Group Ltd :
* It has exchanged contracts to sell 307 queen street, Brisbane, for $142.15 million
* GDI property group reaffirms its distribution guidance of at least 7.75 cents per security in fy17.
* Will use majority of proceeds from sale of 307 queen street, Brisbane, and 25 Grenfell street, Adelaide, to repay debt
* Announces sale of 307 queen street, Brisbane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files to say it is offering up to $450 million of shares of its common stock for $10.00 per share
* Piper Jaffray Companies- estimates that impairment charge will be in range of $75 million to $95 million on a pre-tax basis- SEC filing