DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 9
Political and general news
Dec 22 Alk Abello A/S :
* Acquires activities of Oklahoma-based Allergy Laboratories, Inc. and Crystal Laboratory Llc
* Deal valued at up to $20 million (138 million Danish crowns)
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy said on Thursday its main creditors support a plan to wipe more than $5 billion of debt from its balance sheet and exit the largest energy-related U.S. bankruptcy this year.
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri