BRIEF-Nuance Communications says issued $500 mln aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026
Dec 22 Cxense ASA :
* US-based CivicScience has signed agreement with Cxense for Data Management Software
* Sonic Foundry Inc says Q4 gross margin increased to $7.1 million, or 75 pct of sales compared to $6.5 million, or 71 pct of sales for Q4 of 2015
Following the resignation of Russel King, Matthew Johnson has been appointed chief financial officer